Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory is attending CTC and meeting amazing people.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part during this pandemic was transitioning to online schooling.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It did not, I contacted my friends everyday. It was just hard not being able to see them.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Take this experience as the glass half full. this is something we will always remember and never forget.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? COVID-19 taught me to stop taking things for granted. I had a hard time with the initial change but realized there are worse things happening then my senior year coming to an early end. The schools have done their absolute best with handling this situation. All the extra support we are receiving, free goodies, and the staff doing everything they can to make sure we are having a good year.
Most seniors are very upset, as am I but we have to notice the bigger picture. Yes, our senior year was cut short, at least we are healthy. I work in a nursing home and I see all of this happening first hand. I don’t think many students understand how quickly someone can get the virus. Working in healthcare has truly opened up my eyes to see that one day someone can be walking around, absolutely fine and the next, they are in bed, sleeping all day and suffering from this virus.
This year was not anything I expected. We started the year at school, having the time of our lives. Next thing we knew, school was cancelled, prom was cancelled, and so was our graduation. This really is an experience we can learn from and grow as the young adults we are.
