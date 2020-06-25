Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory is being nominated for, voted upon by my teachers and peers, and crowned as Homecoming King during my senior year!
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not being able to walk the stage or have a traditional graduation, missing the experience of senior prom, and not being able to say goodbye to teachers, staff, and friends.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I missed seeing my friends in person, but kept in touch with them via text messaging and face time.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? We are strong, we are resilient, and we will get through this together!
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? The COVID-19 Pandemic has taught me that that nothing in this world is set in stone. Our senior year has been unlike any other before us. Life as we know it has turned upside down. The expectations that we held for the completion of a traditional graduation ceremony, prom, awards ceremonies, celebrations, parties, senior week, and summer vacations have all come to a grinding halt. Although our senior year was not the degree of pomp and circumstance that we had hoped for, perhaps the greatest lesson that we young adults may take away from these times of uncertainty is that life does not always go the way we plan it. Life itself is fragile and we must strive to be mature enough to handle the changes thrown our way and to deal with the unexpected.
Throughout quarantine, I have learned to be grateful for the many blessings in my life, such as my family and my health. I have learned to deal with my frustrations and disappointment over the many losses that were thrown to our senior class. I was saddened and upset by the announcement that our senior year would not end as I had expected with my classmates and me being able to be present in a brick and mortar school building to say our goodbyes. In time though, after initially grieving what would never be, I found myself adapting to a new routine of online distance learning, and discovering that I was able to overcome some of my initial sadness by focusing on and participating in all of the opportunities for recognition being provided by our wonderful Oakdale High School administrators, staff, teachers, and community.
Although we may not fully understand the complexity of this Coronavirus or the extent to which this pandemic may affect our lives for months or years to come, I feel that one of the greatest lessons to come out of this moment in history is the reminder that the human race needs to remain compassionate, kind, and humble. We must learn to help one another, protect one another, appreciate differing opinions without displaying animosity, stay strong, and remember that we are all dealing with our own varied version of the same historical event.
Our senior year may not have ended quite like we had anticipated, but the cherished memories we have made along the way will live in our hearts and minds forever. We may not have said “goodbye” the way that we had hoped we would, but the Senior Class Of 2020 has made history. Many years from now, when we look back on this time in our lives, I hope that we remember that we overcame the challenge, rose up to the occasion, and did not falter. We are 2020 Strong!
“In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers.” – Fred Rogers
