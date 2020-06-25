Favorite high school memory: Working as a techie in my theater’s production of Into the Woods. Our antics during rehearsals are memories I will cherish.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not knowing is the hardest. Not knowing if my friends are secretly struggling. Not knowing if my grandparents in Russia are staying safe. Just not knowing what will come next.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? In some cases, it’s only made my friendships stronger. We check up on one another and are always willing to lend an ear.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? We have already faced profound changes, from economic struggle to changing climate. Let’s face one more hurdle before we enter the world and change in for the better!
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? I always knew my senior year is one I would never forget, but this was not what I meant.
Stuck at home with eyes on the latest news, I feel a lack of control over my life. I feel swept up in current events, only a witness to each new breaking news. Yet oddly, it is in acknowledging where I lack control over the world that I find comfort. In accepting that which is out of my control, I learn to appreciate that which is. I cannot control how others spread the virus. but I can control my own choice to self-isolate. My shoulders cannot lift our country’s burden, but they are shoulders to cry one for those I love. These hands cannot ease away the sickness and suffering of victims, but they can sew masks for those who do. I am not all-knowing or all-powerful, but I have enough knowledge to know I can do good and enough power to make a difference, small as it may be.
The reactions of my classmates towards the pandemic are as unique as they are. Some resort to pessimism, while others cope with unflinching positivity. Regardless, we all have struggled with the isolation. I am grateful I live in an age where the support of my friends is a tap of a screen away. Yet, hearing their voices on the phone only reminds me of our separation. Senior year is about connection; it is one last year to strengthen our bonds before we move into the world. We hope some connections will stand the test of time, that we will keep some lasting past friendships. But with our senior year behind computer screens, our last hope of connection relies on our internet connection. However, we persist. We support one another through the click of keyboards and jingle of ringtones. Instead of bustling coffee shops and piping hot coffee, we plan video paint nights with warm cups of tea. The distance has only strengthened our desire to stay connected, to empathize, and to lend a helping hand.
Through focusing on what I can control, the support of my friends and family, I found connection. And through connection, I found strength. Our generation shows a remarkable resilience in trying times. I do not believe it stems from the resilience of each individual, but the resilience born from the bonds we share. Knowing our friends have our backs, even virtually, give us the confidence to move forward. I believe our shared resilience is what will triumph in these troubling times.
