Favorite high school memory: My favorite memories are when my friends and I would laugh in the middle of class without knowing why and without being able to stop.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part was accepting that we had missed out “lasts.” Our last day, our last goodbyes, our last lunch ; they were all moments we had taken for granted.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I miss hugging my friends and seeing them every day but friendship surpasses distance, or social distance. If we survived a pandemic I know we’ll stick together even through college.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? When the world feels like it’s fallen apart it doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to be appreciated. Count each little blessing and accept each day as a chance to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.