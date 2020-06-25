Favorite high school memory: Going to football games with friends.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part about my senior year is not being able to finish the year the normally along with not having a graduation.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It was really hard to not be able to spend time with my friends during the last couple weeks that we still had school.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? You are the only person who is responsible for your happiness. Don't depend on others for it.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every living person on earth. Every person of every age has been affected one way or another whether it has been through the loss of a family member, or the cancellation of a special event along with many other things.
This pandemic has taught me a few very valuable life lessons that I am sad to have experienced, but grateful in a way that I will become a better person through it. I learned that no matter who you are or what you do, you should treat everyday as if it were your last day on this beloved planet. The world works in many mysterious ways and nobody truly knows when the last time they will doing something will be or when the last time they will see a family member or friend.
It can be sad to think about, but it is a very thought provoking idea. Nobody knows when change is coming to their life as it is just something you cannot attempt to predict. As the famous saying goes, in the blink of an eye, everything can change. In just a few seconds, your entire world could completely change and you need to be ready for it. I didn't expect this to happen to me especially during my senior year. In the blink of an eye my entire world changed. One day I just was sick at home worrying about my schoolwork and my job and the next day I was told by my friends that we would have two weeks off of school due to the pandemic.
Those two weeks turned into the rest of the year along with the cancellation of prom, graduation, and the beginning of online classes for the rest of the year. I could never have predicted this to happen, and yet it still happened. Even though it is sad that I won't get to walk down that isle and receive my diploma while watching all my friends and loved ones congratulate me on my accomplishments, I learned a very valuable lesson that I will take with me to my grave. Life is short, so please live it to the best you can possibly live it to. Please don't waste your time by being sad and thinking of all the good things that could have been, rather go out and do something to get yourself going whether that is spending time with friends, going on a hike, or even just spending time with your parents and loved ones.
Whatever you do, make the most out of it. Be friendly and spread as much joy as you possibly can. There are many people in the world that could really use some of it. Spend your time wisely and spend it doing things you love. Time is essentially the most important resource we as humans have. Don't waste your time because time is a very limited resource and once you've lost it, you can never get it back.
