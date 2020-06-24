What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Don’t take the time you have for granted and soak up every moment because it goes by in the blink of an eye.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? This pandemic has been hard for everyone in different ways. Now more than ever, I’ve learned that no matter the struggle the friends that I have made throughout high school will continue to be there for me even after I’ve graduated. We have all shown so much support to one another because we wanted to make our senior year as memorable as possible. This pandemic has also taught many of us patience in waiting for answers in these uncertain times. I believe there is a reason and a time for everything so I put my complete trust in God and believed that his plan was greater than my plan. God has given me hope that even though I won’t have a traditional graduation and other senior moments that I’ll miss out on, I will make new memories and they will be even greater than I could imagine. There will always be light at the end of the tunnel and if we just continue to believe that with our entire hearts, then I truly believe that the good Lord will restore what has been lost. I’m beyond thankful for the people that he has brought into my life the past few years and I will forever be grateful for all of the laughs and memories we have made together. Senior year didn’t turn out how we thought, but in my opinion it turned into something greater.
Favorite high school memory Going to the State championship game this year. Watching all of my close friends play on the field and win, along side my best friends cheering.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Missing out on prom and graduation.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It has only made them stronger.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? When you work hard, anything is possible. Never settle for less than you deserve.
