Favorite high school memory: Watching our football team go to states and Marching Band. I have loved watching the program grow from 11 to 55!
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Missing all the traditional senior moments including graduation, prom and senior recognitions for extra curricular programs.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It really hasn't. We still talk every day and share special memories.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Try to still enjoy every senior memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.