Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory was the entire senior year football season.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part of my senior year during COVID-19 was facing the reality that I had gone through nearly 13 years of schooling only to miss the best three months.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I think COVID-19 has unfortunately loosened my friend group, due to the inability to see each other.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? If I were to be in a position to give advice to my peers of this class, it would be to keep moving forward.
