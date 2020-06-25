Favorite high school memory: The first day I started at Urbana, I met so many wonderful people and immediately fell in love with the community and felt at home
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Missing out on our last final moments and traditions of Senior year. Saying goodbye.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It made me realize how important communication is. Not all of my friends and I talk, but when we do- I cherish it because we never know when we’ll see
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.