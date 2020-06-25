Favorite high school memory: Creating and leading a bible study club
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? No closure or saying goodbye
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? We’re all in this together. We made the history books!!
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? Class of 2020 is amazing. I don’t know what word other than amazing to use because not only did we make history, we were in it together. Throughout this pandemic, the community, staff, students and even schools around the country/world have come together to celebrate 2020 Seniors. Just like everyone else our experience was hard, but in a different way. We didn’t get to say goodbye to our teachers, our school and our friends that we have had since we were 5 years old. We have created bonds that will never go away and memories that will last a lifetime. We missed out on our senior prom, senior prank, spirit weeks, sports, performances, opportunities to learn and grow, and most of all closure. We do not get the privilege of graduation or saying goodbye to what we have known for the last 13 years. Although it has been a very hard and emotional few months, everyone had come together which has been the most amazing thing. I will forever remember and be thankful for everything that has happened during this time and how we all came together to get through it. The “new normal” did not stop us from celebrating and staying happy. This is probably one of the hardest things seniors have ever had to face, but we made it and will continue to make it together. Class of 2020, you’re amazing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.