Favorite high school memory: Playing sports, meeting some of my best friends
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not being able to spend time with my friends and walk the stage. Not being able to finish out my lacrosse season.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I feel it made some of us closer as we could support each other and created some issues between others that couldn’t be together.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Just know that whatever happens we need to stay strong keep pushing forward, Know that tomorrow is another day and things will get better. We are the future.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? I learned that there were ways I could help others even by not directly being able to be with them, I sent letters and cards to the elderly, I did Zoom and FaceTime. I was able to learn to cook and help with meals, I learned things about myself that I never took the time to focus on . I became closer with my family and become closer with certain friend. I would meditate when I felt bored and sad. I made sure I laughed everyday and kept my attitude positive even though I would have liked to graduate with my friends my family made it special in every way possible fro. Prom to graduation. I felt grateful for my health and families health not allowing myself to look at the bad things. I was already accepted into The nursing program but now I feel I will even have more of a impact in this world to help others in our community.
I was a volunteer EMS during my senior year waiting on taking my tests. I wish the very best for all my 2020 classmates and friends and I know we will all be together soon at our first reunion.
