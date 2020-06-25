Favorite high school memory: Talking with my friends at lunch about our classes and talking about how we would all meet up to drive to the gym after school.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Being limited to seeing all my favorite teachers. It felt weird not being able to talk to the teachers I normally see every day.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? My friendships actually grew stronger. Since we all had more free time we Were able to talk more and strengthened our bond together
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? You can’t let something like this virus control you. You need to rise above despite the complete change in enviornment.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? I learned that I am much more capable to adapt to my surrounding than I originally thought. When school was first closed I thought that I would never be able to catch up on my work and I would fail my classes. I knew that the year was over as soon as they closed schools, so I took that leap and worked on adapting to the way it was going to be. My teachers were not too happy with me at first for my late work, but I was able to get back on track in my classes and also balance it together with work and friends. My parents were the most help during this pandemic. They pushed me to drive through the remainder of the year and I can’t thank them enough for that. They showed me that the stress I was going through was only temporary and I can still make memories with these hard times. When it came to my friends, we had never been closer than before. We grew a strong bond together over these months during this pademic. We talked over the phone more often, played games, and hung out, which felt great to finally be able to connect with them more than just school. Describing this school year would be nothing more than a roller coaster. It was a wild ride of freedom and constrictions. It was something I had never experienced before, and trying to adapt to something so new and so quickly was tough. It created a lot of memories that will stick with me through the rest of my life into my career of Graphic Design. I had trouble when the schools closed coming to design like I normally did every day, I had felt like I lost touch with that side of me because my routine had changed.So adapting is my word of choice. Adapting was my biggest struggle during this pandemic. Something that took a lot of mental and emotional toughness, but I am able to look back on these memories for the rest of my life. I am forever in debt to the opportunities that Middletown has given me to push me forward into the next chapter in my life, and for that I thank you Middletown High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.