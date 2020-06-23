Favorite high school memory: My favorite memory of high school are the pep rallies. I'm gonna miss sitting in the crowded gyms with my friends and just laughing.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part about my senior year happening is the AP exams. It was a lot harder when I had to learn the material at home.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? The COVID-19 pandemic strengthened my friendships. Without being able to see each other in person, we had to come up with new ways to interact with each other.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Email your teachers and tell them how much they meant to you and your education. They'll appreciate it a lot.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? One thing I learned from myself and classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic is how resilient and creative this class is. For example, we are missing out on some of the experiences that define people and we are still smiling and laughing. And on top of that hiraeth from missing these experiences, we continued our education through a screen.
To start off, we are missing our senior prom and our graduation and all that comes with it. My heart truly goes out to those who didn’t go to prom as an underclassmen. Though a real prom can’t be replaced, several seniors have created their own social distancing proms. The creativity of having to decorate your own prom is something that requires functional fixedness. After that, we will be missing our graduation, safe and sane, and graduation parties. These are all things we look forward to for basically our entire lives. My class has started doing different events to make up for the ones we are missing. For example, the parents of the class of 2020 Tuscarora High School started an adoption program where people would send the graduate gifts. After that, several parades started appearing throughout the community. Several schools have started parades to honor the class of 2020 without having to be close. Through social media, the plans spread like a wildfire and everyone leaves feeling loved from their community for the accomplishment of finishing school.
Therewithal, my class had to learn through a screen. I’m pretty sure none of us expected to not be able to walk the stage at Mount St. Mary’s. Just from talking with my friends, I think one thing we all really wanted was to have the bell go off at 2:15 and we all walk out together as seniors. Though we did do that, we weren’t aware it would’ve been the last time. Even though we didn’t get to do that, we are all still smiling and happy. I am so proud of my class. And we all experienced finishing school online. Online school was harder for most of my peers and yet they pushed through their classes and did the work even if the class wasn’t a graduation requirement.
Missing the events that shape high school seniors will shape us but in a different way. For instance, we will never get to experience those things and that is something that only we can say. I am proud to be the class of 2020 because of how tough we are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.