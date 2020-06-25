Favorite high school memory: The homecoming games we had this fall. It was cool to watch everyone try new sports and it was enjoyable to beat the boys in the soccer game
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Missing out on key events like senior prom and graduation. It's tough not getting a sense of closure with the school which was normally provided with the last day cookout
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Not being able to see my friends has been challenging, but we are staying in touch through texts and facetime
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Seize every opportunity that is given to you
