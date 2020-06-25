Favorite high school memory: Getting my Linganore High School Varsity Soccer Team to the last round of the playoffs and receiving 1st Team Honors in athletics.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part of senior year is missing out on activities like sports, prom and not getting your yearbook signed by friends that may be leaving the area.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It's hard not seeing my friends everyday, but we stay in communication with social media. Practicing social distancing, we do meet up in open areas like soccer fields.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? This pandemic is only a road bump. Senior year is supposed to have great memories and COVID-19 made this a senior year that will be long remembered by everyone.
What did you learn about yourself and your classmates from the COVID-19 pandemic? Growing up, most of my friends looked up to celebrities (i.e. athletes, models, or actors) and aspired to be just like them. Of course I looked up to these figures as well, but not to the same extent. During this pandemic, I realized they were the men and women who helped to better the lives of people in need on a daily basis. I will you contribute to communities by developing the skill required to enter the workforce. I wanted to stand out of the crowd and become a medical professional.
The medical profession is and has been experiencing shortage of clinical professionals. The problems of medical coverage, COVID-19, having difficulty recruiting new personnel and retaining current staff are obstacles faced by the healthcare industry. There are many areas in the United States that are medically underserved. Growing up in a rural area, I was fortunate that with population growth it brought healthcare facilities to my area. I think during this pandemic my friends and myself had no other choice than to grow up and become adults sooner. It stinks not having prom, hanging out with friends as the temperature gets warmer, doing college visits to meet athletic coaches and college advisors or attending Senior Week at the beach. All those years of education and three months prior to graduation has changed our world. Prior to COVID-19, some of my friends and I had participated in internships to learn more about the medical field and achieving an opportunity in this career field. It was the Science, Service, Mentoring, and Medicine (S2M2) Program that is for high school students that are interested in science and medicine at the Uniformed Services University, a military medical school in Bethesda, MD. I was able to work with and learn from our uniformed military members in the Navy, Army and Air Force. I used that summer to work in the Bethesda Medical Center and got to work at sites like Walter Reed Naval Medical Center (WRNNMC), Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) and National Institute of Health (NIH).
All over the world, COVID-19 is causing a significantly large portion of the health care population rise up to meet the needs of their communities. Medical professionals have a significant impact on the lives they intersect with daily from welcoming new life into the world or making someone comfortable at the end of their journey. As a graduate of 2020 and my acceptance to the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) this Fall, I am on a pathway to a great experience and the fundamentals that will reinforce the doors of the healthcare career will be opened up for me. My mission of giving back to under developed areas, countries and communities will be both a great honor and a great responsibility, one which I do not take for granted.
