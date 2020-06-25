Favorite high school memory: 4 years of Marching band and two years in the Academy for the Fine Arts
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not being near those i cared about and not being able to say goodbye to all of my friends
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? A lot of my friends and I have stopped talking to each other other than the occasional text
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Just because someone isnt there with you now doesnt mean they dont care - if you miss someone, reach out to them
