Favorite high school memory: Definitely my sports career at TJ as a four-year member of the golf team and two-year head captain
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not being able to say goodbye to any of my friends or teachers that I had formed close relationships with over the last 4 years.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I think some of them became stronger than ever but some people just drifted off and I haven't really spoken to them.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? We are one of the strongest classes of all time, that has gone through so much. There is nothing that we can't accomplish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.