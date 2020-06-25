Favorite high school memory: My senior Field Hockey season.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Missing all of the senior traditions and not being able to spend time with my friends.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It really didn't, in a way it has brought us closer.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Always be kind and never take anything for granted.
