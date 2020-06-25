Favorite high school memory: Spending time with my Band friends and going to band camp
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not being able to say good bye to my friends and realizing Friday March 13 was our last day together. Missing Prom
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Remained connected online but not being able to see them was hard
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Stay strong! We can overcome anything. Stay in touch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.