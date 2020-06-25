What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Missing out on the traditional celebrations that are typically held during senior year.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It was unfortunate being unable to hang out with my friends especially before we head off to college in different directions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.