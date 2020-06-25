Favorite high school memory: Getting to eat lunch with my closest friends everyday while we do crosswords and joke around about our classes.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not getting to get out of the house everyday and missingout on so many mempries with mg friends.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I am still close with my frienda we just do not talk as muxh anymore. I miss them but its hard to stay in touch.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Try to reach out to those you havent heard from in a while ans chexk up on them.
