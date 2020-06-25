Favorite high school memory: Getting to eat lunch with my closest friends everyday while we do crosswords and joke around about our classes.

What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not getting to get out of the house everyday and missingout on so many mempries with mg friends.

How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I am still close with my frienda we just do not talk as muxh anymore. I miss them but its hard to stay in touch.

What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Try to reach out to those you havent heard from in a while ans chexk up on them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!