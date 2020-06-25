Favorite high school memory: Mentoring the learning for life kids, being a part of Unified Track, being a student assistant to teachers, making new friends
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part for me was not seeing my friends and making more wonderful memories for the remainder of the year and saying goodbye to teachers and staff
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It was harder to stay in touch with my friends as I did not see them, but my close friends I continued to stay in touch
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Take everyday as it is your only day. You truly won´t know what tomorrow will bring so appreciate today
