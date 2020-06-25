Favorite high school memory: Mentoring the learning for life kids, being a part of Unified Track, being a student assistant to teachers, making new friends

What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part for me was not seeing my friends and making more wonderful memories for the remainder of the year and saying goodbye to teachers and staff

How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It was harder to stay in touch with my friends as I did not see them, but my close friends I continued to stay in touch

What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Take everyday as it is your only day. You truly won´t know what tomorrow will bring so appreciate today

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!