Favorite high school memory: I had kidney transplant in 2017. I had to leave school for a few months. So coming back to see everyone so happy to see me was truly memorable!

Skyler Moats: A miraculous medical journey to graduation Throughout her life, Skyler Moats, 17, wondered many times if she would make it to her high school graduation.

What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? I absolutely love the school atmosphere, so the hardest thing for me was not being able to return to school for the rest of the year with my friends.

How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It didn't affect them too harshly. I have kept in contact with my friends. We may not talk everyday, but it is definitely has been hard not seeing them daily.

What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? You have to know when to be a person to go the extra mile. Other times, you have to know when you have to give back the energy you receive.