Favorite high school memory: Making friends, being in plays, participating in clubs, getting into the Career and Technology center for Biomedical Sciences and getting an internship with the National Cancer Institute.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not having motivation to do work and missing out on fun opportunities such as walking across the stage and having fun with my friends.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? We haven’t been able to see each other at all and not experiencing the last year of high school together.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? This is only a new beginning for the next chapter in our lives.
