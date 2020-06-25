Favorite high school memory: Playing football in two state championships and wrestling in one state championship.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not having a prom or graduation and missing being at school with my friends.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Don’t let this time of cancelled plans and events keep you from dreaming about your future and following through with those dreams.
