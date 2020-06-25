Favorite high school memory: Winning the 2A Maryland State Football Championships.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest thing about is that we can’t enjoy all the fun things you have during your senior year.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? I became closer with some of my friends during the pandemic.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? My advice is keep your heads up. We are all in this together.
