Favorite high school memory: As Captain, leading the Catoctin football team in winning the Maryland 1A State Championship.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? The hardest part about the COVID-19 was missing out on all the final moments of my senior year, my spring track season, prom, graduation, and safe & sane party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.