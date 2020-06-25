Zoe Assasie served as the Urbana High School class speaker. Here's the speech she gave to her classmates.
Greetings and welcome to the one-of-a-kind graduation ceremony honoring the Class of 2020. To all faculty, friends, family members, and distinguished guests also present, thank you for joining in the celebration of years of hard work and dedication to learning. Gathered here today, even if by screen, we commemorate the past, present, and future of Urbana’s 22nd graduating class.
From the beginning, the class of 2020 has been resilient. We were born into a time of residual fear and shaken confidence following 9/11, yet we served as a symbol of hope to our families. Since then, we’ve been set apart. Depending on who you ask, we’ve been a group of angels or a bunch of nightmares, but we’ve been ones to watch regardless. I’ve had the pleasure of being a Hawk since first grade. I won’t bore you with the details but I’ve gotten to grow up with incredibly inspiring people by my side every day since entering the doors of the old UES. In these four years of high school, we’ve made headlines. We’ve set athletic records, claimed championship titles in the F-Wing, raised funds for a world of worthy causes, and we turned a great school into a National Blue Ribbon School. This year may be Urbana’s silver anniversary but when we show up, we take the gold.
When you get the chance to really know about any of the graduating students, you’ll learn that each and every one of us students has a passion. The Urbana c/o 2020 has gifted scholars, athletes, thespians, musicians, TikTokers, filmmakers, visual artists, potters, and even refugee shelter designers and this is all amidst a global crisis. To be able to call them my peers and classmates is an honor. In the 2008 blockbuster film, Kung Fu Panda, Master Oogway told Po “yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.”
Unfortunately, the present in question is a pair of socks when we were hoping for a Nintendo Switch. The times we’re in are rough and unprecedented but I won’t let COVID take my speech the same way it took prom. What I will say is this quarantine and our sacrifice of the last three months of senior year is just another instance of us [gen z, zoomers, social media generation, snowflakes] saving the world. The world can call us all of the names in the book but we are the future. We’ve developed incredibly tough skin and we roll so well with punches we’ve all become heavyweights.
I may not have a crystal ball and I may not have all the answers but I do know one thing for certain. I know that this group of graduates that I grew up with is destined for greatness, driven by a passion that can’t be taught. Lucky for us, the fires inside us have been nurtured and fed here at Urbana. By teachers, by parents, by the most supportive of friends. To the class of 2020, take flight. Just make sure you have your hand sanitizer on you. But truly, take what you’ve learned and experienced here and make the difference I know you can. Whatever lies ahead, face it head on, never taking no for an answer. Good night and hawk yeah!
Favorite high school memory: Making history with the UHS Volleyball team when we went to state finals for the first time.
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Missing out on a tradition graduation, last day of school, and senior cookout.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? If we can get through this, we can get through anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.