Favorite high school memory: Homecoming dances
What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? Not being able to hang out with friends.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? Made them harder to maintain-I like talking with people face to face, so this was difficult to adjust to
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? Keep working hard, it will all pay off. Don’t be afraid to take a chance on yourself.
