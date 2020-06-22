Favorite high school memory: I loved my TV/Multi Media class at CTC. Mr Frank is an awesome teacher and I'll miss him.

What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? We missed everything. We missed prom, banquets, award ceremonies, fun times and graduation.

How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? It didn't really hurt my friendships I still talk to everyone online

What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? We will change the world. We will be a better generation than those that went before us.