Welcome to The Frederick News-Post’s 2022 primary election candidate guide.
Use the guide to help learn more about candidates for the July 19 primary election.
The News-Post sent questionnaires to about 130 candidates in this year’s races for Frederick County, school board, state and federal offices, using email addresses they provided to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Responses from candidates who sent back their answers have been posted. Additional responses will be posted as they come in.
Candidates for most races are separated by party (Democrats and Republicans) in the guide, then grouped by the office they are seeking. The school board race is nonpartisan.
The offices on the ballot this year are:
• Frederick County: executive, County Council (Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, at large), sheriff, state’s attorney, circuit court judge, clerk of the circuit court, judge of the orphans’ court, sheriff
• State Senate (Districts 2, 3, 4)
• State delegate (Districts 2A, 3, 4)
• Statewide: governor, attorney general, comptroller
• Federal: U.S. senator, U.S. representative (District 6)
• Frederick County Board of Education (four at-large seats)
For a complete list of all candidates running in those races, go to https://www.elections.maryland.gov/elections/2022/primary_candidates/index.html
Click on an individual race or on “Frederick County.”
***
What else to know:
• Voting will be held in person on July 19, the day of the primary, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Registered voters can look up where they go to vote on Primary Day at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch
• Early voting will be July 7 to 14, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• There are four early-voting centers in Frederick County:
1 - Trinity Recreation Center, 6040 New Design Road, Frederick
2 -Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick
3 - Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser St.
4 - Middletown Primary School, 403 Franklin St.
Any registered voter may vote at any of the four sites.
• Voters may request mail-in ballots. The deadlines to request those ballots are:
July 12 — to ask for a ballot to be mailed or faxed
July 15 — to make a request through the internet
July 19 — in person at Frederick County Board of Elections, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick
For more details: https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html
• There are secure eight drop-box locations in Frederick County for turning in a mail-in ballot:
1 - Frederick County Board of Elections, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick
2 - Brunswick Middle School, 301 Cummings Drive
3 - Catoctin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont
4 - Governor Thomas Johnson High School, 1501 N. Market St., Frederick
5 - Middletown Primary School, 403 Franklin St.
6 - Oakdale High School, 5850 Eaglehead Drive, Ijamsville
7 - Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick
8 - William R. Talley Recreation Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Drop boxes are under 24-hour surveillance.
• The deadline for registering to vote in advance for the primary was June 28.
But registration also will open during the early-voting period July 7 to 14 (at any early-voting center) and on Primary Day, July 19 (at a voter’s assigned polling place).
• Official ballots are posted at:
https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/2022/primary_ballots/frederick.pdf
***
• For other election information, go to https://frederickcountymd.gov/1198/Board-of-Elections
The Frederick County Board of Elections phone number if 301-600-8683 (VOTE)
Welcome to the discussion.
