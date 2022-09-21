Kiki Wilson is a self-described “westside baby,” born and raised in Frederick. She started her business and blog, Out40, to provide an outlet to showcase the artistic talents of residents in the area off route 40, also known as the Golden Mile.
But strictly defining the boundaries on a map is something of a touchy subject, according to Wilson.
“This is my opinion, because this is a hot debate, but [out] 40 ends at Old Camp Road and it begins by Baughmans Lane,” she said. “It’s a one-mile strip of West Patrick Street.”
People who live in the area are known to use the phrase “out 40” when describing where they are or where they’re from, and there is palpable pride and passion behind Wilson’s talking about the west side of town.
Her community. Her people.
“I started my business because I witnessed firsthand the disparity between the west side and other beloved parts of Frederick, like downtown Frederick. We were an ignored part of the community, and the only attention we got was for bad headlines,” she said.
Wilson wanted to bring positive attention to her community and debunk the beliefs held by some that areas along the Golden Mile are rampant with poverty and crime.
“The Black music scene in Frederick is bustling, but it’s underground,” she said. “There aren’t many venues for us to perform; there aren’t many events for us to partake in; so, as a result, [I created] 40Fest.”
Without public performance opportunities or invitations to participate in festivals in other parts of the county, 40Fest will provide hip-hop performers with a space to express their art. Wilson hopes the event will change the scene “out 40” and open doors for artists who have otherwise been relegated to perform in basements and other non-public venues in Frederick.
40Fest will feature more than 20 primarily rap and R&B performances on Sept. 24 from noon to 7 p.m. in the Frederick Towne Mall parking lot. Community service organizations, local businesses and vendors, a food truck and county services providers, such as the Frederick County Public Libraries, will have booths at the festival.
“It has been difficult to establish myself as a performer in Frederick because I feel there aren’t many spaces for a Black performing artist to thrive,” said Kiandre Jackson, a 22-year-old hip-hop and R&B artist and poet who will perform at 40Fest.
Jackson — or Kijaay, as he is known in the music world — was born at Frederick Memorial Hospital and is a senior at Towson University. After he graduates with a degree in psychology this December, he plans to continue performing and promoting his most recent album, “HIM.”
“I am very excited to network and expand my horizons [with] other opportunities available,” he said.
Thirty-year-old Cortez Leo, another 40Fest performer, is thankful to Wilson for planning the event, as it will allow him to network in his hometown. The rap artist has had more success finding work outside of Frederick in places where he feels hip-hop music is more accepted, he said. “It has been difficult … [there’s] a lot of competition, and mainstream radio does not play drill or hip-hop.”
Organizing 40Fest has not been easy for entrepreneur Wilson. She’s been in business since 2013 and has hosted many community events, but this is by far the largest and one where she’s faced the most hurdles, she said. Her determination paid off in the form of a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, which gave her the push she needed to keep going and bring 40Fest to life.
Wilson said it’s been a labor of love to get here, after having to convince others to be comfortable with a large hip-hop festival in an open public space and empower performers to share their craft and growth with an audience of diverse supporters. She hopes 40Fest will become an annual event.
“Frederick is an artistic community, a very robust arts community, where people travel near and far to visit,” Wilson said. “I think it would only be right for Frederick residents to support this and other types of arts activities they may not be used to, just to keep this alive, keep the representation of Frederick alive, and support all arts.”
