Rollin Smoke Meats N Sweets
Thursday Location: Upper Stem Brewery, Hagerstown
Saturday Location: Cold Spring Hollow Distillery
—
Old Firemans BBQ
Friday Location: Worman’s Mill
Saturday Location: District Harley Davidson
—
The Garage
Friday Location: Baker Park, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sunday Location: Attaboy, noon to 7 p.m.
—
Blue's Pizza Company
Thursday Location: Tallyn Ridge
Friday Location: Attaboy Beer
Sunday Location: Tusculum Farm Tour Open House
—
Blue's Americana/BBQ
Thursday Location: Attaboy Beer
Friday Location: Waredaca Brewery
Saturday Location: Idiom Brewery
—
Kuks Tribute Cuisine
Thursday Location: Kesington
Friday Location: Smoketown Creekside, 5 to 9 p.m.
Saturday Location: Derwood Farmers Market, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
—
Snowball Waterfalls
Thursday Location: Lake Linganore, 6718 Coldstream Drive, 4 to 9 p.m.
Friday Location: Waterside Pool, 8001 Lighthouse Landing, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday Location: Tarara Vineyards, 13648 Tarara Lane, Leesburg, Va., 3:30 to 9 p.m.
Sunday Location: Summer Concert Series at the Baker Park Band Shell, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick, 6 to 8 p.m.
(10) comments
Food truck locations for Dec. 2-5 are published Dec. 8th, and remain up for Dec. 10th. Why does the FNP even bother?
Today is Nov. 25. Why is this "news" taking up space?
I don't know. With the climate crisis upon us, is this really necessary? Seems like a lot of CO2 release to me!
[beam][beam][beam] Climate crisis. Laughable. [beam][beam]
It would be great to have a set web page that we could bookmark and check each week!! Cant find this info anywhere else. Thank you FNP. Great service to the community.
Is there a list for this week? The article title shows the 9th through the 12th.
Our food truck list is updated every week by Thursday!
Really, then where is the updated list for Nov. 15 - 22 or Nov. 23 - 30?
Looooove food trucks! Come to Dearbought more often.
Leave Dearbought more often.
