Soviet-era gas masks are for sale at a flea market in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The Pochaina neighborhood in the Ukrainian capital comes alive every weekend as hundreds of people flock to its famous flea market, looking for finds. Antique-hunters, collectors and many others look over seemingly endless rows of trinkets and time-worn wares. It's a dizzying array that includes Soviet-era relics such as decorative medals, ceramics with communist leaders' portraits, Cold War-era gas masks and military uniform items.