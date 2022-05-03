You were little once. We’ll always remember that. From your very first moments, we glimpsed your personality. Some of you seemed like you wanted to whisper, “Hello world, I’m here. I hope that’s OK with you,” while others seemed to shout, “Attention, world, I have arrived. You better get ready.”
But either way, you arrived. Someone once joked 80% of life is just showing up, but just showing up shouldn’t be taken for granted. It’s amazing that you are here. It’s amazing that any of us are here. We are so grateful for you, for the chance to share in this mystery called life.
As parents, we spend years trying to get it right. Whether it was a tough pregnancy, or challenges that came later, or both, we want you to know we’ve been fighting for you longer than you realize. We did our best with you. We hope it was enough. Sometimes it was, sometimes it wasn’t. But it was all done with love — love that continues long after graduation. Forever, really.
Every graduate has their own story, but some things are universal. We remember when you first spoke. For my graduate it was a phrase — “uh, oh” — that makes me laugh every time I think about it. We remember your first day at school, and have pictures of every first day after. We remember the first team you joined, your first goal, your first best friend, graduating from middle school, learning to drive, your first boyfriend or girlfriend, prom, and planning for college or whatever else comes next.
All this passed like a blur. In our minds, we parents know it’s wonderful that you keep changing and growing, but sometimes our hearts find it hard to acknowledge Kahlil Gibran’s truth: “Your children are not your children. ... They come through you but not from you, and though they are with you, they belong not to you. You may give them your love but not your thoughts, for they have their own thoughts. You may house their bodies but not their souls, for their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow, which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams.”
We love and support the dreams you have for how your life will unfold. We might even give you a copy of “Oh the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss, a book we read together when you were little; the words mean a lot more now. We’re mostly excited for your future and grateful for the person you have become. But the part of us that is a little anxious is going to offer you a lot of unsolicited advice over the next few months, so our apologies in advance.
So about that advice — I’m old enough to know I’m not yet wise enough to dispense it, but here’s the best I’ve got. No matter how inspiring your graduation speeches may be, don’t feel you have to achieve some sort of greatness or change the world to live a great life. That’s an awful lot of pressure. “Not all of us can do great things,” Mother Teresa said, “But we can do small things with great love.”
Simply using kind and temperate words — words so unlike the charged vocabulary of today’s social media and television — can make a huge difference. It’s true that words become actions, actions become habits, habits become character, and character becomes destiny.
When it comes to challenging times, know that this, too, shall pass. And for those things that do last — a lifelong friend or love of a sport or subject — we hope you can recognize them for the rare gems they are, and appreciate how much they’ll enrich your life. Perhaps one day you will believe quite different things than what we taught you. Perhaps you will believe the same. Our love is unconditional, no matter who you become or what you believe.
But here’s one belief I hope you’ll consider adopting. It’s been said that we can choose to believe that everything in life is a miracle or nothing is. I’m in the everything camp. I’ve been there for a while, but most especially over the last 18 years, starting from the moment you were born.
