Do you have any idea how much money $30 billion is?
That was the amount that Amazon Web Services was apparently proposing to spend to build data centers – warehouses filled with computers – in Frederick County over the next 15 years.
While it does not equate dollar for dollar, $30 billion is $5 billion more than the current total property value of all the assessed property in Frederick County. The property tax base is $25 billion.
But the spending is not going to happen, because the proposed deal fell through last year, in part because Amazon and the county government could not reach an agreement on the project’s timeline.
This was a missed opportunity that would have changed the county’s financial future in ways it is almost impossible to predict. The question of what might have been is tantalizing.
The entire project is shrouded in mystery because the discussions with Amazon took place in secret, and county officials say they continue to be bound by the requirements of state law on protecting private business information.
But several county officials told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan on the condition of anonymity that the project would have brought huge data centers to at least three communities: Urbana, Adamstown and Brunswick.
The officials, however, told our reporter that Amazon asked for too much, too fast. While one official said the proposal was aggressive but feasible, several others referred to Amazon’s terms as “close to impossible” and “impractical.”
The biggest obstacle appears to have been the county law that prohibits zoning changes in last six months of the County Council’s and county executive’s term in office. With this year’s elections for those offices in November, officials would have had to finish all the planning and rezoning by the beginning of July.
We strongly support the law limiting zoning changes in an election year. It is designed to eliminate last-minute deals in the waning days of a government, particularly when one party is going out of power. We have seen the unhappy results of development projects approved at the end of a term.
Data centers can be great developments for a community. Because they do not create many jobs, data centers can increase tax revenue while having little negative impact on traffic, schools and residential construction.
County officials told our reporter that, when they tried to negotiate, Amazon essentially walked away. The company has a reputation for being very aggressive in making demands on local governments when they want a project approved.
One county official said Amazon seemed to underestimate the complexity of the process the county must follow for development projects, including opportunities for public engagement. That seems unlikely. Amazon has done these deals in many communities around the country and they know what it takes.
Yes, the timeline for getting this project approved under current procedures would have been tight, but we are talking about almost a full year from the first meeting until approval.
We are not arguing that the project should have been rammed through without sufficient oversight. Cutting corners, even in pursuit of a great deal, is not a way to govern.
But the county should see this as an opportunity – or even a need – to examine our planning processes to see if we can be reasonably flexible on desirable development, while still preserving opportunities for review.
With the election campaign about to begin, this is a topic which merits discussion, and that has already begun. Sen. Michael Hough, a Republican running for county executive, has already laid down a marker, saying: “Frederick County blew a historic business deal.”
He will need to explain what he would have done differently to make the deal happen, and what changes he would make to the approval process. Other candidates, Democrats and Republican, should be ready to address the issue too.
It is a vital question for the future of our county, and the voters should have a direct voice in determining the way Frederick will do business in the future.
