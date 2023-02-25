Danielle Rizzo wasn’t happy with the fact that there were little to no volunteer opportunities for children under 12. As a mom of four young children, she wanted to instill values of helping others into her children.
“It's one thing to talk to them about volunteering, and it's another thing for them to be hands-on experiencing the volunteering and seeing where it goes and the impact that it has,” she said.
So, in partnership with Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County, she created Kids Kindness Event, a volunteering experience for children of all ages to participate in. Children who attended the Saturday event worked to decorate and fill bags with essential items.
Later, the bags would be distributed to students experiencing homelessness.
The event was hosted at Shift Work and Play, a coworking space for parents, in Frederick. A pile of brown paper bags was on one table, and piles of nail clippers, nail filers, deodorant, dental hygiene products, laundry detergent and snacks were on the tables next to it.
SHIP gave Rizzo a list of items that are most in need right now, Rizzo said.
SHIP executive director Melissa Muntz was thrilled to have this partnership, and even brought her four-year-old daughter to decorate a bag. She had more than 100 to distribute.
It can be hard to explain a complicated thing like student homelessness to younger children, but this was a great starting point, she said.
“I think having the opportunity to show the importance of taking care of our community to young people, at even that very young age, is so valuable and so helpful to the future of our community,” she said.
Rizzo is hoping to host an event like Saturday's every six months.
Edythe Novick, 8, and her younger sister Walden Novick, 5, were sitting at the smaller tables with a plethora of art supplies surrounding them. They were decorating their bags with markers, paper, stickers, and stamps.
Edythe and her mom, Megan Donovan, — who owns Shift Work and Play — were decorating a bag together. She was decorating one side with cut outs of yellow paper, and her mom was going to decorate the other side with a massive rainbow heart.
Walden was opting for pink spirals and a smiling heart on her bag. Their mom did tell them to come, they said, but they also really wanted to help other people.
“Some kids help other kids,” Walden said.
Like Rizzo, Donovan was excited to offer a volunteer opportunity for her children.
“It can be difficult to find opportunities for young kids to help out and volunteer, and we want Shift to be a space for community events and a space where we can encourage giving back to the community,” she said.
Will Delawter was decorating bags with his 7-year-old son, Liam Delawter. The pair were like well-oiled machines, churning out double-digit numbers of decorated bags. They were writing positive phrases on the bags like “You are special.”
Delawter’s wife, Meaghan Delawter, is president of the Key City Rotary Club, which is why they decided to bring Liam to volunteer on Saturday. Rizzo is part of the same club, and they had offered it as a service event for those in the club.
The rotary club promotes service above self, Will Delawter said, and this event was perfect to help teach their son that.
“It's a cool opportunity to get him involved or get the whole family involved and make him do something that's much bigger than himself,” he said.
Hayley Crouse, 9, and Kinsley Buchen, 9, were some of the older kids helping out on Saturday. Kinsley had been at Shift Work and Play since 9:30 a.m. helping her mom, Rizzo, set up the tables.
They both said they wished there were more opportunities for children as young as them to help out their community.
“A lot of people are less fortunate than us and they don't get the opportunities we get, and we’re giving them a gift back with a bunch of stuff they need, supplies to keep them healthy,” Kinsley said.
