Alexandra Eberhart, of Ijamsville, and Ruthann Kreun, of Smithsburg, graduated from the University of Tampa on Dec. 17.
Emily Hiatt, of New Market, earned Academic Excellence from Weber State University.
Lillian Pecar, of Mount Airy, was named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the 2021 fall semester.
Jose Delcid, of Adamstown, Elena Alvarez, Rhiannon Bennett, Morgan Bove, Michael Dillman, Steven Hayre, Margaret Jordan, Nicholas Kendrick, Carolyn King, Amanda Kremnitzer, Paul Kuehnert, Jeffery Larson, Bryan Matthews, Michael McDonald, Mohammed Mohammed Sabeeh, Joseph Naing, Ilobekeme Ojeifo, Brian Patton. Mitchell Phillips, Corey Quackenbush, Sandra Sagoe, Evan Snowden, Kelsey Stottlemyer, Jaron Thomas, Thomas Walsh, Noah Waterlander and Skylar Wells, of Frederick, Katherine Gull, and Nicole Murphy, of Ijamsville, Courtney Ray, of Keymar, {strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Marcie Clagett{/strong}, and {strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Germaine Yangoua{/strong}, of Middletown, {strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Sagoon Thapa{/strong}, of Monrovia, {strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Jilcia Johnson{/strong}, of New Market, and Kandace Atallah, of Walkersville, graduated from Hood College in January.
Christopher Moyer, of Frederick, Cassie Bedard and Morgan Brenk, of Hagerstown, Terance Cottrell and Kayla Green, of Monrovia, Emily Lanham, of Mount Airy, and Lily Smith, of Thurmont, were named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester at James Madison University.
Luke Fay, Amy Cajigas, Cole Grieser, Jenna Schlesinger, Danielle Betz, and Sydney Austin, and Brendan Benbaum, of Frederick, Alyssa Getz, of Hagerstown, Allison Grunwell, of Ijamsville, Aubree Moxley, of Middletown, and Kathryn Connelly, Patrick DeBoy, Kaitlyn Walker, Cecilia Emerson, Jacob Davis, Clare Beiter, and Hannah Ratchford, of Mount Airy, were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at James Madison University.
Cam Maxey, of Walkersville, graduated Cum Laude from Ithaca College.
Parker Beatty, of New Windsor, was named to the provost’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the State University of New York.
Jillian Michael Kolesar, of New Market, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the State University of New York.
Paige Leidig, of Middletown, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Miami (Ohio) University.
Emily Cook, of Walkersville, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Wheaton (Illinois) College.
Katie Berry, of Mount Airy, was named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Minnesota State College Southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.