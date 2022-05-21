Aukia Dickerson, Shurlina Simmons, Meghan Sweigart, Rachel Weiszer, Monika Jarvis, Reynaldo Farinas, Myron Williamson, Robert Black, David Su, Edwin Marroquin, Marilou Carter, Marvin Jose, Patrick Mccully, Lidia De La O, Irina Bozhenko, Aaron Siegfried, Erika Goodman, Katayoun Peterson, Samantha Hintz, Robert Supinski, Natalie Proctor, Timothy Heiss, Jasmine Jarmon, Michael Hang, Jeffrey Cheak, Lidia Miller, Nichole Shields, David Fuentes, Constance Hasenei, Jayme Sutton, Grace Heavner, Caridad King, Sean Turner, Yessira Boyd, Sara Turner, Kevin Forkin, Aurelien Tchouente-Tsebo, Jordan Ponath, Jamyila Palm, Sam Drumheller, Olabisi Oyefusi, Heather Wiley, Brian McMullen, Jarena Griffin, Melinda Hite, Effie Bryant, Shannon Stalker, Evelyn Richardson, Janette Budd, Michael Kinsella, Kelly Tran, Nichole Cubbage, Ashley Stinger, Samantha Prugh, Shawn Hirsch, Christelle Muleka, Jacob Mensah and Sarah Brooks, of Frederick, Nathaniel Bishop, Whitney Moran, Cody Moran, Henri Morel, Jennifer Knode, Luis Santiago, Tawn Gregory, Donald Harkcom, Joseph Vierra, Andrew Austin, Darren Bittinger, Matthew Kirby, Jordan Harmon, Abigail Kitchen, Amerah Rajagopal, Jeremy Mose and Robert Craft, of Hagerstown, Jerome Reed, Kayla Smith, Caroline Gibson, Michael Gallagher and Christopher Armand, of New Market, Erin Frederic, Steven Bettis, Taylor Paddy, Carol Rehkopf, Julie Voorhees, Udayanga Dias and Cari Aldridge, of Mount Airy, Kayla Rafferty and Christopher Ramsburg, of Walkersville, Matthew Wood, Jennifer Hren and Tricia Strite, of Middletown, Raquel Nation, Julie Fogle, Kathryn O’Neal, Abigail Mills and Karen Valenzuela, of Thurmont, Robert Edwards, Mariah Leese-thompson, Karin LaRochelle, Yesha Contractor, Marquise Nyandjo, Nooraiysha Lewis and Amanda Russ, of Monrovia, Bryan Wynes, of Fort Derrick, Depriest Daniels and Michael Graham, of Brunswick, Jason Cressman, of Libertytown, Gregory Brubaker, of Ijamsville, Taylor Conaway and Haley Dilley, of Union Bridge, Rachel Heck, of Adamstown, Hadyn Reeves, of Keedysville, Kirsten Thompson and Daniel Del Balzo, of Point of Rocks, Eliud Ortiz Patino, of Myersville, and Chad Merrill, of Jefferson, earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Mallory Holson, of Ijamsville, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Muhlenberg College.
Joseph Weiland, of Middletown, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Hamilton College.
John Nelson, of Jefferson, and Chelsea Long, of Walkersville, were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Scranton.
Eyob Gaffigan, of Woodsboro, and Connor McFarland, of Frederick, were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Hofstra University.
Ben Armogida, of Frederick, Genesis Green, of Thurmont, Maggie Hill, of Monrovia, and Katelynn Miller, of Middletown, were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Rhode Island.
Madison Gouge, of Hagerstown, and Conner Meyer, of Myersville, were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Lock Haven University.
Isabella Alley, of Emmitsburg, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Quinnipiac University.
Kara Probeyahn and Ada Johnson, of Frederick, and Angela Settle, of Walkersville, were named to the honor roll for the 2021 fall semester at Dixie State University.
Jake Sherwood, of Frederick, Austin Rowland, of Walkersville, were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Georgia Tech.
Nitya Jani, of Frederick, Runjie Chen, of Mount Airy, earned faculty honors for the 2021 fall semester at Georgia Tech.
Jessie Titus, Kylie Baker, Kylie Baker, Phillip King, Emma Lindell, Emily McGraw, Collin Shriner, Devyn Thorne, Gabriella Whiten, Elaina Kluttz, Haley Livingston, Taylor Routzahn, Jaya Marshall, Kyle Brown, Islamiah Alabi, Emma Purcell, Olivia Shores, Faith Thumma and Serena Fay, of Frederick, Colin Tucker, of Keymar, Olivia Jefferson, Michael Rowan, Renee Dupre, Grace Harshman, Talia Raynor and Mackenzie McCarter, of Hagerstown, David Bradley and Heather Shockley, of Union Bridge, Bailey Himes, of Knoxville, Nia Roberts, of Walkersville, Sage Wann, of New Market, Grayson Jons, of Ijamsville, Colin Tucker, of Keymar, Ashley Wilder, Spencer Cole, Caroline Downing, Ashley Reyes, Olivia King, Kaitlyn Holstein, Madyson Hill, Matthew Hodgdon and Oral-Anthony Coleman, of Mount Airy, Lily Miller, of Myersville, and Gabriel Brusco, of Middletown, were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at McDaniel College.
Elizabeth Reitzloff, of Frederick, Rose Fiore and Hannah Aud, of Mount Airy, Amanda Hamilton, of Keymar, Jordan Yingling, of Walkersville, Hunter Dunning, of Brunswick, Hunter Wolf, of New Market, Rylee Baire and Camryn Kelly, of Hagerstown, and Addison Yaukey, of Knoxville, were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Susquehanna University.
Alexandra Eberhart, of Ijamsville, and Ruthann Kreun, of Smithsburg, graduated from the University of Tampa on Dec. 17.
Emily Hiatt, of New Market, earned Academic Excellence from Weber State University.
Lillian Pecar, of Mount Airy, was named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the 2021 fall semester.
Jose Delcid, of Adamstown, Elena Alvarez, Rhiannon Bennett, Morgan Bove, Michael Dillman, Steven Hayre, Margaret Jordan, Nicholas Kendrick, Carolyn King, Amanda Kremnitzer, Paul Kuehnert, Jeffery Larson, Bryan Matthews, Michael McDonald, Mohammed Mohammed Sabeeh, Joseph Naing, Ilobekeme Ojeifo, Brian Patton. Mitchell Phillips, Corey Quackenbush, Sandra Sagoe, Evan Snowden, Kelsey Stottlemyer, Jaron Thomas, Thomas Walsh, Noah Waterlander and Skylar Wells, of Frederick, Katherine Gull, and Nicole Murphy, of Ijamsville, Courtney Ray, of Keymar, {strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Marcie Clagett{/strong}, and {strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Germaine Yangoua{/strong}, of Middletown, {strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Sagoon Thapa{/strong}, of Monrovia, {strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Jilcia Johnson{/strong}, of New Market, and Kandace Atallah, of Walkersville, graduated from Hood College in January.
Christopher Moyer, of Frederick, Cassie Bedard and Morgan Brenk, of Hagerstown, Terance Cottrell and Kayla Green, of Monrovia, Emily Lanham, of Mount Airy, and Lily Smith, of Thurmont, were named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester at James Madison University.
Luke Fay, Amy Cajigas, Cole Grieser, Jenna Schlesinger, Danielle Betz, and Sydney Austin, and Brendan Benbaum, of Frederick, Alyssa Getz, of Hagerstown, Allison Grunwell, of Ijamsville, Aubree Moxley, of Middletown, and Kathryn Connelly, Patrick DeBoy, Kaitlyn Walker, Cecilia Emerson, Jacob Davis, Clare Beiter, and Hannah Ratchford, of Mount Airy, were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at James Madison University.
Cam Maxey, of Walkersville, graduated Cum Laude from Ithaca College.
Parker Beatty, of New Windsor, was named to the provost’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the State University of New York.
Jillian Michael Kolesar, of New Market, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the State University of New York.
Paige Leidig, of Middletown, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Miami (Ohio) University.
Emily Cook, of Walkersville, was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Wheaton (Illinois) College.
Katie Berry, of Mount Airy, was named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Minnesota State College Southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.