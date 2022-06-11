Jessica Van Der Hulst and Anna Willson, of Frederick, were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Biola University.
Andrew Radzikevich, of Ijamsville, and Derrick Davis, of Frederick, were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Baylor University.
Samantha Estepp, of Frederick, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Northern Vermont University.
Lauren Moore, of Boonsboro, John Kmiecik, of Middletown, Dylan Reid, of Thurmont, and Alice Poffenberger and Sydney Scott, of Hagerstown, were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester.
Tristan Klob, of Frederick, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the State University of New York.
Sarah Lamarre, of Frederick, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Farleigh Dickinson University.
Maggie Adams, Taylor Truitt and Thomas Truitt, of Mount Airy, were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa this past February.
Bailey Whalen, Bradley Stinnette, Sammie Spargo, Anna Ruby, Danny Gillcrist and Matt Anderson, from Westminster, Raiannamei Elad, Sam Jones, Emily Kenagy, Bridget Scherer and Kayla Ta, of Frederick, William Stann and Geoffrey Ford, of Boonsboro, Em Fogle, of Myersville, Allie House, Alli Jacobson, Nea James, Lauren Kauffman, Nick Kauffman, Enah Kouadio and Dahlia Nogales Orantes, of Hagerstown, Jake Polichene, of Mount Airy, and Tommy Moyer, of New Market, were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Loyola University Maryland.
Connor Skelton, from Mount Airy, was named to the dean's list for the 2022 winter quarter at the Milwauke School of Engineering.
John Nelson, of Jefferson, was inducted into Eta Kappa Nu, the student honor society of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) this past March.
Danica Grimes, and Lily Kim, of Westminster, were inducted into McDaniel College's Delta of Maryland Chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa national honor society in April.
Jaclyn Topper, of Middletown, was recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Penn State University in April.
