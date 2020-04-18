Jean Rosolino has worked with children long enough to know that they don’t like to be idle.
To help keep children active while giving parents another teaching tool, Rosolino, of Adamstown, is posting videos on YouTube of her as Nana Rose who reads to children and then walks them through an activity.
When the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, Rosolino thought about children who are now stuck at home after schools closed because of the virus. Once students are able to go online for classes for the basics of math and science, she said she wondered about imagination and creativity.
“I don’t want parents to just hand their kids a screen all day,” she said recently via email. “These 15-minute stories will spark imagination — and I follow them up with a craft or creative drama activity or some other educational concept.”
The first stories Rosolino posted on her YouTube channel were for elementary-aged children. Now, she said she is reading a chapter book in 15-minute increments for all ages.
“Stories really are for all ages,” she said. “Storytelling is so incredibly ancient; think primitive peoples around the campfire, adults and children alike listening to and enjoying stories.”
And she hopes that parents will use her videos not as a babysitter but as an excuse to bond with their children.
“By watching together, parents can snuggle up with their child. They can engage the children in conversation following the story. They can assist in the craft activities I present. And they can see/hear how I read a story with character voices and hopefully add some of that into their own reading with their children,” she said.
Storytelling is nothing new to Rosolino. She was involved for more than 30 years in Theatre for Young Audiences. She found and ran a theater company called Youth Stages in New Jersey for 22 years before she relocated to Maryland.
Over the course of 30 years she taught creative drama and theater classes throughout Massachusettes, Minnesota and New Jersey, “most of which involved reading a children’s book and having the kids dramatize it, making changes and adding their own flair to the story,” she said.
After moving to Maryland in June 2018, Rosolino began pursuing on-camera and voiceover work.
“When COVID-19 exploded upon the scene, I started thinking about children at home, and I decided to use my new on-camera skills and combine them with my love of children and my storytelling skills,” she said. “Thus my YouTube channel, Jean Rosolino, was born with the character of Nana Rose. Using technology, I can bring my storytelling to everyone who is homebound.”
Using a cellphone camera, Rosolino shoots her short videos. She started her first reading on March 17 with an Irish tale.
“After that, I started at ‘A’ in my personal library of children’s books,” she said. “Not knowing how long this hunkering down will last, I figured beginning at one end of my shelves and heading toward the other end was the best plan.”
She said she has learned to try to maintain a real connection with the camera and children.
“ I remember ‘Romper Room’ on PBS as a kid, as well as ‘Captain Kangaroo’ and, of course, my childhood idol, Mr. Rogers,” she said. “If I can pay some of that forward to the next generation while they shelter in place (and give myself something to do while I shelter in place), then what more can I hope for?”
Rosolino wants her videos to help children during this time.
“I hope these videos decrease boredom, engage children’s imagination and creativity, encourage a love of reading, and connect families to discuss the books, the concepts presented and to engage in the craft activities together,” she said. “I hope to give parents one more resource, another creative activity for their children to engage in as they stay home. “
She also wants to encourage imagination and creative play, adding that STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) cannot exist without the arts.
“I remember, as a child, when my mother folded laundry. Inevitably, a sheet became draped over the couch and chairs and a fun, creative space ‘unfolded.’ I hope parents and caregivers will play creatively with the children in their care,” she said.
