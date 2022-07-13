Addressing transportation will be a key issue in helping Frederick's Golden Mile neighborhood continue to succeed, according to the head of a group that advocates for the area.
Transportation is a huge issue on the stretch of U.S. 40 on the west side of Frederick known as the Golden Mile, Sandra Wastler, president of the board of the Golden Mile Alliance, said Wednesday.
“There's no one who wants to walk on [U.S.] 40,” Wastler told the city's mayor and aldermen at a workshop at City Hall.
The area needs a transit option, such as a bus that can circulate through the area, she said.
The city expects design to be completed next year on a multimodal bus lane and shared use path along part of the road.
The bus lane on the westbound side of U.S. 40 would go from Baughman's Lane to Waverley Drive, while the path would run between Waverly Drive and the entrance to the Frederick County Square shopping center.
Construction of the State Highway Administration project is expected to be finished in 2025, according to the city's website.
Wastler said she would like to see shelters and benches placed along U.S. 40 for people waiting for the buses, as well as changes to make it easier for people to walk between the different shopping centers in the neighborhood.
Wastler said she would like to work on giving the neighborhood a distinctive sense of place.
Adding shelters and other features along the bus route would be an important part of achieving that, Alderwoman Kelly Russell said.
The placemaking concept is the key, said Alderwoman Katie Nash, who urged Wastler to let the aldermen know during the next budget process how they can help with the goal.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he's often confused when he hears people talk about the Golden Mile as a part of the city that's struggling.
While the land use and design of some of the buildings are somewhat antiquated, many businesses in the area are thriving and the occasional vacancy is often quickly filled, he said.
“I don't view this as a part of town that needs to be fixed or remedied,” MacShane said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford, the aldermen's liaison to the Golden Mile Alliance board, agreed that the area is often seen in an “unfair and wrong” light.
The neighborhood is a valuable part of the city that deserves investment, he said.
The aldermen also discussed a new memorandum of understanding between the city and the GMA to provide funding for the current and upcoming fiscal years. The previous memorandum covered fiscal years 2020 through 2022.
The mayor's budget for the current year, fiscal 2023, included $25,000 in funding for the GMA, said Mary Ford-Naill, the city's manager of economic development. The fiscal 2024 request will be $27,000.
Mayor Michael O'Connor said the agreement with the GMA is a great opportunity to leverage city resources, and a wonderful partnership he's proud to support.
The aldermen will vote on approving the agreement at an upcoming meeting, he said.
