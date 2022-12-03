Frederick County's delegation to the General Assembly in Annapolis will work on bills to protect existing forests, allow additional employees at the county jail to be given polygraph tests, allow certain high school students to run a coffee shop for educational purposes, and increase the cost of a marriage license in the county when the legislative session begins in January.
County Executive-elect Jessica Fitzwater presented the county's legislative agenda to members of the county's delegation at a meeting at Winchester Hall on Saturday.
The county's legislative package of four bills, one position statement, and 12 requests from organizations was finalized in October after numerous discussions, Fitzwater told the gathering of officials who were elected or re-elected to represent parts of the county in November's election.
Fitzwater said she is looking forward to working with the delegation when she's officially sworn in as the county's second county executive on Monday.
One of the county's proposed bills would make amendments to the state's natural resources laws to allow jurisdictions to continue to protect existing forests and their ecosystems through the state's forest banking program.
The forest banking program has helped the county preserve more than 2,500 acres of existing forest, which makes up 40% of the forest preserved by conservation easements, according to a copy of the county's proposals.
The proposal would also extend the time for jurisdictions to use conservation funds from two or three growing seasons to five or six, allowing local governments to use the funding more thoughtfully.
Another bill would allow the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to require any employee who has direct contact with an inmate at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center to submit to a polygraph test upon being hired, rather than just correctional officers.
A third would allow the sale of coffee in a public high school as part of a career development activity for students who have an Individualized Education Program.
The proposal would repeal a rule that prohibits the sale of coffee in some high schools in the county, and would allow for a program based on one in Baltimore County schools in which students with IEPs organize and run a coffee shop for fellow students, teachers, and staff.
The fourth bill would allow the county to increase the surcharge on marriage licenses from $65 to $75.
Licenses are currently $10, with $5 going to the clerk of the circuit court and $5 to the county's general fund.
Counties can also add a surcharge, which goes to programs that address domestic violence in the community.
In Frederick County, the money goes to the Heartly House organization to pay for support staff, office supplies, and other expenses.
An increase would put Frederick County with one of the highest rates in Maryland, Fitzwater said, but she said she feels the $10 increase is worth the increased funding for Heartly House.
Delegate-elect April Miller said she would like to see a breakdown of other counties to see where Frederick's fees would be in comparison.
Before the discussion of the county's legislation, the delegation elected Del. Jesse Pippy (R-District 4) as its chairman and Senator-elect Bill Folden (R-District 4) as its co-chair.
Pippy was elected unanimously, while Folden's election by a vote of 9-4 came after delegate and Senator-elect Karen Lewis Young's nomination as vice-chair was defeated in an 8-5 vote.
The delegation's four Democrats, all representing District 3, voted against Folden, while the nine Republicans from Frederick, Carroll, and Washington counties voted in favor.
