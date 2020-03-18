Newly listed galleries or galleries with open houses
• ”Occupied Space” — through March 29, NOMA Gallery, 437, N. Market St., Frederick. Showcases separate installations by Virginia Sperry and Jim Roberts. Artists’ talk 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 19. Gallery hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.nomagalleryfrederick.com.
Other galleries
”4 the Love of Art” — through March 22, Artists on Market Gallery, 26A Grand Corner Ave., Gaithersburg. 35 local artist-members show. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 240-686-5402 or www.artistonmarket.com.
”Faces” — 1:30 to 5 p.m. through March 23, Arts Barn, 311 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg. Featuring works by North Bethesda Camera Club. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday. 301-258-6350 or www.gaithersburgmd.gov.
”Three Generations of Andrex Art” — through March 29, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Call 301-473-7680 for gallery hours. www.frederickuu.org.
Members Show — through March 29, Eastside Artists’ Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. 12 gallery artists showing works in painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, fiber arts and more. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or by appointment. 301-378-2604 or www.eastsideartistsgallery.com.
FCPS All-County Student Art Show — through March 29, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Opening 3 to 5 p.m. March 7. Features more than 300 2-D and 3-D artworks created by students from each public school. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or www.delaplaine.org.
FCPS Faculty Art Exhibition — through March 29, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or www.delaplaine.org.
”Chiaroscuro” — through March 29, Gallery 322, 322 N. Market St., Frederick. Michael Douglas Jones, Jan Kaufman, Linda Kirvan, Ann Schaefer, Anne Gibson Snyder, Russell Schofield and Homer Yost explore the mysteries of light and shadow. Gallery hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 301-346-5687 or www.gallery322.com.
”Building Bridges: Connecting Our Global Roots” — through March 30, Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg. Works by a diverse group of area artists. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 301-258-6350 or www.gaithersburgmd.gov.
March Members’ Show — through March 31, EastSide Artist’s Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Featuring 12 artists. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 301-633-7670 or www.eastsidearts313@gmail.com.
”Improvisation” — through April 1, Frederick Community College, Mary Condon Hodgson Art Gallery, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Works by Frederick artist Janet Seifert. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 301-846-2513 or wpoindexter@frederick.edu.
Student Watercolor Exhibit — through April 5, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. In conjunction with FCC, works by students of Behnaz Ghorbani on exhibit. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-695-4050 https://districtarts.com.
2020 Bettie Award Finalists Exhibit — through April 24, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Works in a variety of media. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or www.delaplaine.org.
”Winter, Wishes and Wonder” — through May 8, Frederick Health Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Submit art exhibit and gallery news to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.