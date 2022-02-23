<image002.png>Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Dr., Hagerstown, MD 21740
301-739-5727 | wcmfa.org | info@wcmfa.org
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Hagerstown Garden Club to host annual Art in Bloom
at Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
<image004.jpg>HAGERSTOWN, Maryland – Colorful fresh-cut flower arrangements are paired with equally as exquisite pieces of artwork for the annual Art in Bloom event in March.
Hosted by Hagerstown Garden Club to benefit the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, Art in Bloom couples members of regional garden clubs, school groups and individuals with a select work of art at the Museum. Each floral designer interprets their assigned work of art – be it a painting or sculpture by creating a one-of-a-kind floral arrangement.
2022 marks 18 years of the spring-themed celebration of art and flowers. The event takes place March 25-27, with special hours for the public to view the floral interpretations at their freshest and most vibrant.
The museum will be closed to the public Friday, March 25, while the designers install their arrangements, reopening that afternoon for a special early access in-person event from 4 to 6 p.m.. Admission is $10. (There is no charge for Art in Bloom sponsors or participating floral designers). Saturday, March 26, Art in Bloom will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, March 27, from noon to 4 p.m. There is no admission charge for Saturday and Sunday, but donations to support the museum are gratefully accepted.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. Denny Warrenfeltz of Roostervane Gardens in Funkstown will lead a floral presentation in the museum’s atrium. Proof of vaccination is required to attend the demonstration, but is not necessary for general admission to the museum
Garden clubs scheduled to participate are Hagerstown Garden Club; Biglerville Garden Club; Green Walled Garden Club; Carroll Garden Club; Silver Fancy Garden Club in Frederick; Crossroads Garden Club; Howard Garden Club; Town and Country Garden Club; Kelly Wright Flowers; Clear Spring Garden Club, as well as individual designers.
To register for Friday’s event, contact Donna Rastelli at 301-739-5727 or email her at drastelli@wcmfa.org.
Black-Eyed Susan sponsors for this event are: James and Mary Schurz Foundation, Inc.; In Memory of Margaret S. Waltersdorf and Younger Toyota. Rose sponsors are Eva and Craig Edmonds.
Art in Bloom Sponsorships are still available. Visit the museum’s website https://wcmfa.org/art-in-bloom or contact Wallace Lee at development@wcmfa.org. Deadline is March 4, 2022.
Cutline: Art in Bloom pairs art on display at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts with a floral designer who creates a display inspired by the assigned piece. This year’s event is March 25-27 at the Museum.
ABOUT THE WASHINGTON COUNTY MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS
Located In beautiful City Park, Hagerstown, Maryland, the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts was founded in 1931, the legacy of Hagerstown native Anna Brugh Singer and her husband, Pittsburgh-born artist William Henry Singer, Jr. Featuring a collection of more than 6,000 objects, the Museum has important holdings of American painting, Old Masters, decorative arts, and sculpture. The Museum schedules an ambitious program of exhibitions, lectures, concerts, tours, and talks featuring national and international artists, as well as a yearly showcase of the art of students in Washington County Public Schools. Its free youth art education programs have served four generations of local families.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts is located at 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown, Maryland. Free parking is available adjacent to the Museum. Hours are 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., Tuesday – Friday; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday; 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday; the Museum is closed Mondays and major holidays.
# # #
Crystal Schelle
Director of Marketing and Communications
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive, City Park
Hagerstown, MD 21740
301.739.5727, ext. 124
<image005.png>
Museum Hours
Tuesday – Friday 10-5; Saturday 10-4; Sunday 1-5
Closed Mondays
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube
<Art in Bloom.jpg>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.