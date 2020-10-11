Throughout October, residents and visitors of downtown Frederick will see holiday lights be strung on the trees lining Market Street. But what they will not see is the nonprofit responsible for the holiday cheer — the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
The Partnership took over the holiday lights from the city of Frederick in 2018, implementing a new lighting technique to bring more light down to the sidewalk. And while it’s their third year doing the downtown lights, it’s the nonprofit’s 30th year in the city, where it does everything from advocacy to high-production events.
“I think it’s a great combination of both policy planning and quite honestly fun,” said Kara Norman, the executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership since 2001.
The Partnership is an independent nonprofit that is separate from the city government, although it does work closely with it throughout the year. All of those Alive at Fives and Frosty Fridays that residents have attended throughout the years are the work of the Partnership.
But promotion and events are just one of the Partnership’s main principles. A lot of their work is more behind-the-scenes, like their facade program.
“We’ve completed facade improvements on well over a hundred buildings in downtown Frederick over the years,” Norman said. “And that has an impact on the streetscape that you don’t necessarily think about when you’re walking downtown, but it helps keep our buildings well maintained.”
The partnership also runs a program called Competitive Edge which helps downtown businesses stay on top of their game. They’ve also begun a program called the Small Business Resiliency Series to help downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s the kind of thing that you might not notice but when you’re at an event, enjoying a great business,” Norman said. “They’ve had an opportunity to access training for free that really helps them be an even better entrepreneur.”
The Partnership begins
The Downtown Frederick Partnership was originally called the Greater Frederick Development Corporation (GFDC) when it formed in 1990. While much of its work focused on downtown Frederick, it also worked on other areas of the city.
When Mayor Jennifer Dougherty was elected in 2001, she opted to create an Office of Economic Development (OED) for the City of Frederick. That’s when the GFDC’s focus changed to just downtown Frederick.
“It wasn’t too long after making all those decisions that the organization opted to change its name to Downtown Frederick Partnership,” Norman said.
The Partnership became a designated Main Street program that same year and began following its guiding principles of strengthen and preserve traditional main streets and neighborhoods.
In addition to its promotion committee, the Partnership also has committees on organization, design and business development. Design refers to the planning of the city, business development retains and attracts new businesses, and organization raises funds.
“We have this core with from which we build our goals,” Norman said. “And that core has stayed consistent throughout the partnership’s history, but how the actions we can take and what we do as a community to achieve them, that’s what’s evolved over time.”
Accomplishments
In its three decades, the Partnership has undertaken many projects in Frederick, from murals to cigarette butt disposal cans to the location of the MARC train station.
But Norman likes to see the bigger picture when she reflects back on the nonprofit’s accomplishments. She’s proud that the organization not only talks and has conversations but also moves to action.
“I think some of the biggest accomplishments really stem from creating a place where a variety of downtown stakeholders come together, think about what we want to do, what we want to achieve and work on it together,” she said.
And of course, the Partnership is always adapting. During this hard-hitting coronavirus pandemic, the Partnership has reached out to businesses to provide valuable and trustworthy information. Norman said that businesses outside of downtown have thanked her for the Partnership’s informative emails after some members passed them along to their other friends in business.
“I don’t know that we always understand how valuable accurate information is,” Norman said.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Partnership hopes to turn on the lights a little earlier this year, hopefully in early November, said Danielle Doll, associate director of the Partnership. Not only will it bring some needed cheer to the colder months, but the lights can also bring people downtown to shop earlier for the holidays.
“When the pandemic hit and everything began closing I know I received lots of calls and emails about how can I support the small businesses that call Frederick home, that make downtown Frederick really what it is,” Doll said.
Norman agreed that shopping downtown is especially important this year. Shopping local doesn’t just help the business owners, but also the shop’s staff, who in turn have an effect on the community as well.
“So when you’re out there thinking about what to buy for a holiday or having your socially distant celebration, really think about local and how that is giving back to your community,” Norman said.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership stays true to its word about shopping local, too; they hired Choice Plantings, a Maryland-based woman-owned business, to hang its lights.
While the lights are half-funded by the City of Frederick, the other half is community funded. The Delaplaine Foundation and Visit Frederick also give sizable donations. But the rest of the funding comes from the community.
Donations can be made at the Community Foundation which is open year-round. Donors who contribute $500 will be named sponsors and will have their name on a tree of their choice.
“We recognize that everybody shops on Amazon. It’s okay. But pick downtown first,” Doll said. “And those lights will kind of add to the city experience and give you a nice landscape to view as you walk downtown.”
