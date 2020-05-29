They all sit within about a five-minute walk of each other, full of vinyl albums and other items and memorabilia for customers to sift through on a day of shopping in downtown Frederick.
Those three record stores, however — The Record Exchange, Rock & Roll Graveyard and Vinyl Acres — had remained closed during the coronavirus pandemic, a situation that has complicated an industry normally accustomed to seeing customers browse and leaf through records, CDs, cassettes and other products.
Owners of all three stores said earlier this month the pandemic has forced them to move to online sales, as they decide when to open their doors and how to keep their customers safe.
Sam Lock, the owner of The Record Exchange, is reopening next Friday for limited hours after more than two months of being closed, but with a set of strict rules.
Lock said he’s grateful to the Frederick community for its support, which included a GoFundMe that raised more than $2,700.
Frederick was a quieter place right after many of its small businesses shut down, Lock said. He added he stops into the shop most days for a few hours to take care of shipments and the business.
“When I’m in there, people tap on the door and wave,” Lock said. “It’s nice to see a wave and a smile, and I’ve been trying to put music on ... The first four weeks [after I closed], it was a ghost town … so the least I could do is blast some music on to the street, for there to be some normal.”
One of the challenges for all three record stores as they decided if and when to reopen was how to keep customers safe, as record store shopping is a rather hands-on activity. Customers leaf through records and examine the quality, and items tend to be organized in tight quarters.
That last part is especially true for the Rock & Roll Graveyard and Vinyl Acres, which are both below-ground shops on East Patrick Street in spaces much smaller than Lock’s on North Market Street.
Martha Hull co-owns Vinyl acres with her husband, Bob Berberich, making their store a true “mom and pop shop,” she said.
She’s glad Lock has made the decision to open his store. But Hull and Berberich are more than 60 years old — putting them at a higher risk for being infected with the coronavirus. A decision of when to reopen will likely be made by mid-June, Hull said.
“Sam can let five people in because his space is so much bigger so he can reasonably do that,” Hull said. “We’re just elbow to elbow, maybe at best we can have two people in the store.”
She added that while it’s not crowded all of the time, he honestly just has to wait and think about it.
“I’m really happy to hear Sam is opening up and is going to give this a try with the social distancing, but he’s capable of doing that with that room,” she said. “It’s a palace compared to us.”
Chris Wolfe, the owner of Rock & Roll Graveyard, has a similar space. He also has been repairing piping in his store, but has been able to move a lot of his inventory online, via Facebook and his Discogs page, a website for buying and selling records. It hasn’t made up for all the lost sales, but it has been successful, Wolfe said.
“Sometimes what sells in Frederick is limited to certain things, but when you put it online, you have a lot more of a broader audience,” Wolfe said.
But Like Hull and Berberich, Wolfe said he’s concerned about contracting the virus, especially since has a son who is about 19 months old at home.
“We decided that since it’s such an intimate thing and when people touch everything [the records] … if I was to be open, it would be [with] masks [required] and having to clean up as much as we can,” Wolfe said.
All three owners said they’ve been fortunate to work out arrangements with their landlords to help them get through the pandemic, or kept up-to-date with their rent and utility payments.
Wolfe and Hull said they’ll wait to see how Lock fares in his re-opening efforts. That included the aforementioned restrictions and limited hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Lock said he’ll also take customers on an appointment basis only on Wednesdays.
Also, Record Store Day — an annual event for shoppers and stores that was scheduled for Saturday, April 18 — was delayed until later this year. But all three owners said Lock is the only one that really participates, due to the size of his store.
Hull hopes all three stores can survive through and after the pandemic, as many customers come to Frederick to visit and patronize one, two or all three.
“If I don’t have it, they might have it ... in a way, having three record stores really put Frederick on the map,” Hull said. “Frederick would be a stop because record collectors are record collectors, and we’re all within walking distance ... The thing that is grating at my brain is having Frederick not be a vinyl destination.”
