To some, the beginning of summer means trips to the beach. Yet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been questions as to whether those beaches would be open for people to enjoy after nearly three months of stay-at-home orders.
As mid-June approaches, the answer as to whether beaches are open is "well, kind of."
While beaches in Ocean City, Maryland, or Alpena, Michigan report that it's close to business as usual, other locales across the nation are still taking precautions -- in some cases opening at limited capacity -- as states advance through their respective COVID-19 recovery plans.
We reached out to business owners and local officials around the country to get a gauge for how different beaches are approaching the summer seasons. Here's what we found.
Ocean City, Maryland
When the state of Maryland gave the green light for businesses like Dandy Don's Bike Rentals to reopen May 9, owner Don Enste held off for a little over a week, unsure of how things would go.
In the beginning, it was a bit of a mess.
People were "not following guidelines, no masks, on top of each other," said Enste, who has owned the business for 25 years. "As the weeks have gone on, people have settled down a lot."
The last couple of weeks are traditionally senior weeks. In years past, those times are slower for Enste because the teens tend not to be active until around noon, when his bicycle rental business has to be off the Boardwalk, per city code. But he's been seeing more families, some of whom are presumably off of work due to the pandemic, visiting the beach with their kids.
Even so, he said that few of his customers have been Marylanders.
"Everybody's down here from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania … all up in New England," Enste said. "I'm actually a little bit busier than normal."
Beaches and the Boardwalk are open in Ocean City, but visitors are still encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, according to the city's website.
Restaurants are open for delivery, takeout and outdoor dining.
Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The beaches and many businesses are open in Myrtle Beach, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is rising.
"Looking around, I think it looks like a typical mid-June at this point," said Mark Kruea, public information director for the City of Myrtle Beach. "We are the Myrtle Beach that you have come to know and love; we're just not at full strength."
Restaurants are open, but with 50 percent capacity indoors, he said.
The popular vacation destination saw a spike in COVID-19 cases with 181 confirmed during the first week of June, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun-News, which said the rise is likely linked both to more people being out and about and an increase in testing. The following week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control labeled Horry County, where Myrtle Beach is located, a hot spot for the virus.
City officials are redoubling efforts to encourage social distancing, Kruea said, adding they don't want to see a return to heavier restrictions, many of which were lifted last month.
"Bring patience and bring a mask," he said. "Wearing a mask is not required, but we certainly recommend that you do that."
The social-distancing practice of keeping at least six feet between individuals is also still recommended in businesses and on beaches.
"Realistically, it's fairly easy to social distance on the beach," Kruea said.
As of June 9, there were 803 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County. But SCDHEC statistics also list 4,933 estimated cases, which "are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community."
Ohio
In Ohio, most outdoor spaces, such as nature preserves, state parks, trails and fishing piers, are open. Visitors still must adhere to social distancing guidelines but popular summer destination Put-in-Bay is now accessible by ferry again.
Previously, travel to the island off the coast of Lake Erie was limited to essential travel, but vacationers may now return. Hotels, restaurants and golf cart rentals are also back up and running.
Staying on the mainland, Vermilion's Main Street Beach has seen more visitors now that the winter weather has dissipated.
Jim Forthofer, mayor of Vermilion, said the beach was never closed to the public but the playground equipment near it was. Playground equipment can now be used and Forthofer said they're trying open things that are safe.
He said that over the weekend, the beach had a lot of visitors but they seemed to be following social distancing.
"We're a big festival town and they bring in tens of thousands of people," Forthofer said. "Certainly the fish festival, we just couldn't see our way clear to justifying bringing that many people in when the rules are no more than 10 people in one group."
He said Vermilion is focusing more on small things to do for the community rather than big festivals.
"Things that are controllable and can be a few people at a time but still get people out," Forthofer said. "(We want people) to have fun and get them downtown without creating a big crowd."
He said that the initial reopening of businesses and restaurants started out slowly, but things are picking up now and restaurants are hitting their allowed capacities.
"I made a statement to the public that it doesn't really matter whether you believe that this whole virus thing is a real thing or government hoax — I don't care, follow the rules," Forthofer said.
He said, for the most part, people have been following guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health.
"With the weather, people just want to get out and we've got some great places to go downtown," Forthofer said.
Virginia Beach
Jeff Wynkoop starts booking up his rental home on the northern side of Virginia Beach in early March, but after the pandemic struck, 90 percent of them canceled, he said.
“We were like, ‘what’s going to happen here?’” he wondered.
Two weeks ago, he started getting inquiries about their cleaning procedures at the rental due to coronavirus. He’d tell them they’re using the same cleaning products and procedures they’ve always used.
About the same time, people started booking five day vacations, wanting to be on the safe side and leave a day or two between whenever the last guest left, Wynkoop said. But that didn’t last long.
“All of a sudden, a week ago, we got slammed,” he said. “We’re booked. We have one week left in August.”
Most of the bookings have been young families from Northern Virginia and Maryland, he said. He suspects the bookings are because people are “worn down” by the pandemic and stay-at-home orders.
“I can tell a big difference between the people around here and people from up north,” he said. “The Northern Virginia people are scared to death that the virus is going to jump in their car and attack them. It’s a totally different outlook down here. Virginia Beach is pretty laid back.”
The state recently lifted more restrictions on beachgoers. Now, they can gather in groups of 50 people instead of 10. People are still expected to stay six feet away from people who aren’t family members and no sports, including Frisbees, are allowed.
People aren’t allowed to bring in large coolers, music speakers, alcohol, tents or more than two umbrellas, to discourage large groups and parties. According to a state update June 5, parking lots and garages are also limited to 50 percent capacity.
Erin Goldmeier, director of public relations for the tourism agency Visit Virginia Beach, said the group's website has seen an increase in people looking for travel content rather than coronavirus information.
“Weekend business is strong, and we have slowly seen an increase in customers going to and returning to attractions and restaurants,” Goldmeier said in an email.
In Central Virginia, families have also started booking summer vacations on Lake Anna.
“I think people are starting to come back,” said Jeff Heidig, owner of the Lake Anna Winery. “They’re getting antsy and want to get out of the house.”
Because of its size and central location, Heidig said Lake Anna gets vacationers from northern and southern Virginia.
“People in the north, where the population is, are coming down here where it’s a little more laid back,” he said.
