Beth Sholom Congregation at 1011 N. Market St. in Frederick will celebrate the Jewish New Year with Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services.
A Rosh Hashanah eve service under the stars will be held at the Baker Park Bandshell at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
Additional services:
• 9 a.m. Sept. 16: First day of Rosh Hashanah
• 9 a.m. Sept. 17: Second day of Rosh Hashanah
• 6 p.m. Sept. 17: Tashlich (casting away sins), at Baker Park
• 6:45 p.m.Sept. 24: Kol Nidre
• 9 a.m.Sept. 25: Yom Kippur
• 5 p.m. Sept. 25: Yom Kippur Mincha/Neilah, followed by Break the Fast at 7:45 p.m.
Services are free for anyone joining Beth Sholom for the first time. For information, email bethsholom@bethsholomfrederick.org or call 301-663-3437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.