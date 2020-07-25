Bill Moran

Bill Moran

At the 1973 Knifemakers’ Guild Show in Kansas City, Missouri, something happened that set the world of knifemaking on its edge.

Bladesmith Bill Moran was known for his custom work on the forge; only about a half dozen bladesmiths of the day were known for their custom knives and most of them were doing stock removal. Moran introduced his knives with Damascus blades at the ’73 guild show.

Used in the Medieval period, forging Damascus steel had become a lost art. That established Moran as the “father of modern Damascus,” notes bladesmith Jay Hendrickson and Steve Shackleford in their book “William F. Moran Jr.: Forever a Legend.”

The Frederick County native’s first forge was on the family farm at Lime Kiln. He later built a forge along Alternate U.S. 40, at Middletown. He founded the American Bladesmith Society and the Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing, with classes held at Texarkana College. Moran died in 2006. He was 80. Learn more at www.williammoranmuseum.com.

–Sue Guynn

